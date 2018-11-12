Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

Are the Cowboys done? At 3-5 they're technically still in the thick of things but after what transpired in the Jerry Dome last Monday night against the Titans -- the game was tied at the half only to have Tennessee outscore Dallas 14-0 over the final 30 minutes -- it's hard to take this team seriously. That could change with a win on Sunday night.

The Eagles (4-4), meanwhile, appear to just be getting warmed up. After a slow start that coincided with Carson Wentz returning to form after spending the offseason recovering from ACL surgery, Philadelphia has won two of three and is looking to make up ground on the division-leading Redskins, who outlasted the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon to move to 6-3 on the season. Other reasons to like the Eagles on Sunday night: They're coming off their bye, the game is at the Linc, the Cowboys have lost two straight and all eight CBSSports.com experts expect Philly to prevail.

We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the game. Afterwards this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap. So be sure to check back later to find out if the Eagles can keep pace with the Redskins, or if the Cowboys can show signs of life midway through a season that already appears to be a lost cause. In the meantime, enjoy our live blog.

