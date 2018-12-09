Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles score: Live updates, highlights for Sunday's NFC East showdown
First place is on the line when the Cowboys host the Eagles on Sunday
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys (7-5) have a chance to take total and complete control over the NFC East while the Philadelphia Eagles (6-6) have a chance to re-insert themselves into the thick of the division race. On Sunday, it's Eagles-Cowboys with first place in the NFC East at stake. It's the rare Week 14 game that feels like an actual playoff game.
Since trading for Amari Cooper, the Cowboys are 4-1. They're coming off a colossal upset over the Saints. They started their four-game winning streak by beating the Eagles in Philadelphia, which means if they beat the Eagles again on Sunday, they'll essentially take a three-game lead over the defending Super Bowl champs. In that sense, the Cowboys can basically win the division on Sunday. It also turns the game into a must-win for the Eagles. For the first time all season, they're riding a two-game winning streak. Extending their streak to three games would bring them even with the Cowboys, creating a tight playoff race with only three games remaining.
Given the magnitude of the game, we'll be providing live updates with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap, so be sure to check back later.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bears vs. Rams statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the showdown of NFC contenders
-
Updates: Mahomes with no-look throw
All of the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
-
Cowboys tried to get Witten back
Dallas wanted to get their tight end back in the fold
-
Philbin loses 2 challenges in 2 minutes
Philbin challenged two of the first four plays and lost both times
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup for SNF
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Kyler Murray could consider NFL Draft
The Oklahoma quarterback may be finished with football, but a high draft selection could tempt...