Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks score: Live updates, analysis, game stats for NFC Wild Card game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cowboys vs. Seahawks football game
The first NFC Wild-Card game of the weekend is going to be an unlikely showdown between the Cowboys and Seahawks. Two months ago, it didn't look like either of these teams were going to get anywhere near the playoffs and that's because the Cowboys were sitting at 3-5 and the Seahawks were 4-4.
As it turns out though, both teams caught fire to finish the season 10-6, and they did it in a similar fashion: They pounded the ball on the ground. The Cowboys rode the legs of Ezekiel Elliott, who finished the season as the NFL's leading rusher with 1,434 yards. Not to be outdone, the Seahawks finished the year as the league's top overall rushing team, averaging 160.0 yards per game (The Cowboys only averaged 122.7 yards per game).
The Cowboys are going to have home-field advantage Saturday night and that might mean something in this game as Dallas finished the season 7-1 at Jerry-World.
The Seahawks will have their own advantage in coach Pete Carroll, who has never lost his opening playoff game with Seattle. Since Carroll took over in 2010, the Seahawks have gone 6-0 in their opening game (4-0 in the Wild-Card Round, 2-0 Divisional Round).
Make sure to follow along in our live blog below.
