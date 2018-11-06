Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cowboys vs. Titans football game
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their bye with a big-time spotlight game, going up against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, in a game that will feature the debut of recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper may be limited in terms of how much he can light up the scoreboard: a Tennessee-Dallas matchup is not expected to be a shootout, with the over-under set at 40. The Cowboys are surprisingly heavy favorites for this showdown, checking in as a five-point favorite (although the line is coming down as kickoff approaches).
And the Titans defense is surprisingly stingy anyway -- despite losing three straight games, they have not given up more than 21 points in any of those games. It's the offense for both these teams that has struggled and things might not get much better for either squad in this primetime matchup.
Come hang with us as we spend an evening breaking down the game and making snarky comments about Jason Garrett. CBS Sports will bring you live updates throughout the game, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap. Enjoy the game!
Thank you for joining us.
