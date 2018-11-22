Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFL on Thanksgiving

Welcome to what might be the NFC East's Super Bowl. On Thanksgiving, when the Redskins take on the Cowboys in Dallas, the fate of the division will be at stake.

At 6-4, the Redskins own a one-game lead over the 5-5 Cowboys. But the Redskins just lost Alex Smith to a gruesome, season-ending leg injury. Colt McCoy is their new starting quarterback. That gives the Cowboys, who recently added Amari Cooper to their offense, the edge -- especially after they've won two straight games to improve their record to 5-5, reasserting themselves in the divisional race.

As the 4-6 Eagles flounder away, both of these teams have a chance to cement their status as frontrunners in the NFC East with a win on Thursday. If the Redskins win, they'll own a two-game lead over the Cowboys -- plus the head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Cowboys win, they'll be tied atop the division with a team that just lost its starting quarterback.

We'll be bringing you live updates of the game with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.

