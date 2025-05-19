The Dallas Cowboys engineered one of the biggest trades of the offseason by acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Returning Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb quickly dispelled any lingering concerns about how he'd get along with his new running mate.

"We're both ones," Lamb said at Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray's charity softball game, per DLLS Cowboys. "It ain't no A/B. None of that. It's one. You look over there you see one. You look over here you see another one. So do what you got to do with that."

Pickens concurred with Lamb's assessment of the situation. Lamb is likely happy to have a receiver like Pickens that can add some extra pressure to Dallas' passing attack.

Lamb is the only Cowboys pass catcher to log 1,000 receiving yards each season since 2020. Dallas sawjust two receivers (Lamb and Jalen Tolbert) finish last season with at least 500 yards through the air. Lamb and Tolbert also accounted for 13 of Dallas' 23 receiving touchdowns as a team.

Pickens, who enters his fourth year in the NFL after the Steelers selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, logged at least 800 yards receiving in each of his three years in Pittsburgh. He notched a career-high 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

The 6-foot-3 Pickens also comes to Dallas as a big-bodied deep threat. He never averaged below 15 yards a catch in his career and, in that same 2023 season, led the league with 18.1 yards per reception.