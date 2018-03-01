Dallas Cowboys will be featured on Season 3 of 'All or Nothing' documentary series

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most tumultuous seasons in the NFL in 2017. Now, fans will get to relive all the drama. Amazon and NFL Films announced on Thursday that the Cowboys' 2017 season will be featured on Season 3 of the documentary series "All or Nothing," which streams on Amazon Prime.

All or Nothing, winner of the 2017 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary, is the first series to take viewers inside the locker room, on the sidelines and off the field for an unprecedented look inside an NFL franchise's complete season. Season three, All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys, begins with much reason for optimism. Owner Jerry Jones has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team is operating out of its glistening new headquarters in Frisco, Texas, and Head coach Jason Garrett is the reigning NFL Coach of the Year. But a cloud hangs over everything: after a yearlong investigation, running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games by the NFL for conduct detrimental to the league. The team never quite finds its footing, alternating between winning and losing streaks. Being the Dallas Cowboys means being the center of the NFL universe in good times and bad. The Elliott suspension, the team's response to the players' social justice protests during the national anthem, and even the fortunes of Jerry Jones's grandson – a star Texas high school quarterback – dominate national headlines. It all adds up to a wild season even by the lofty standards of America's Team. And NFL Films is there for it all, providing the immersive coverage that has made the Emmy-winning All or Nothing a new groundbreaking leader for all-access sports programming.

This is sure to be interesting, to say the least. As the press release notes, the Cowboys went through a whole lot during the 2017 season.

Things started off with the Ezekiel Elliott domestic violence suspension and subsequent appeals process, which played out throughout the entire season. There was Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame induction. There were protests and demonstrations during the national anthem as a show of solidarity with those fighting against systemic racism and police brutality, and a subsequent war of words between the players and the President of the United States. There was Jerry Jones kneeling with his team before a game, and then later threatening to bench and/or cut any player that demonstrated during the anthem. There was also Jerry's war on Roger Goodell, which reportedly included attempts to block the commissioner's next contract.

And that was just the off-field stuff. The Cowboys had a fascinating and, at times, frustrating season on the field as well. There was Dak Prescott's hot start and subsequent fall off a cliff when Elliott was serving his suspension and Tyron Smith got injured. There was Dez Bryant's inability to get untracked. There was massive turnover in the secondary. There was DeMarcus Lawrence's breakout season, David Irving's suspension and subsequent dominance upon return, Jaylon Smith's return to football more than a year after a traumatic knee injury, and more.

It will be wildly interesting to see exactly how much of this was captured by the cameras, as well as what the behind-the-scenes reactions to what was one of the wildest seasons in the league.

The series, which will be available to steam in full on Amazon Prime come April 27 (coinciding with the NFL draft, which will be held at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium), is once again narrated by Jon Hamm. Season 1 of the show featured the Arizona Cardinals, while Season 2 focused on the inaugural season of the Los Angeles Rams.