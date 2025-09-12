Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee sprain, the team confirmed Friday. The absence marks a significant blow to the Eagles' offense, which leaned heavily on Goedert during their season-opening win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Goedert, who caught seven passes for 44 yards in Week 1, missed all practices this week while the Eagles prepared for the rematch of Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

He handled a team-high seven targets and ran 92 percent of the routes in Week 1, missed all practices this week while the Eagles evaluated his ability to play. The injury is not expected to be long-term, but the decision to sideline him reflects a cautious approach.

With Goedert out, backups Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are expected to see the majority of snaps at tight end. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts relied on Goedert heavily last week, and the team will likely need to adjust its offensive strategy in his absence.

The Chiefs, who are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the opener, could test Philadelphia's depth at the position in a pivotal Week 2 showdown.