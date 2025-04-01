The Philadelphia Eagles have spent much of the 2025 NFL offseason shedding money rather than spending it, taking the lumps of post-championship roster maintenance. Super Bowl starters like Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams have since cashed in elsewhere. And questions continue to arise regarding the future of tight end Dallas Goedert, who's set to enter the final year of his own contract.

Goedert has been steady when healthy over the course of seven seasons with the Eagles, but at age 30, with a checkered injury history and soon-to-be expiring deal, he's been a regular subject of trade speculation. General manager Howie Roseman was noncommittal about Goedert's standing when asked about the veteran Monday, and head coach Nick Sirianni was even more ambiguous later in the day.

"Right now he's on our football team," Sirianni told reporters. "And obviously Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We'll see how that plays out. He's a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. We want to be able to have back as many guys as [we] possibly can, but that's not the reality of the NFL. We'll see what happens."

Trading Goedert wouldn't necessarily save the Eagles any money in 2025; dealing him prior to June 1 would actually result in a net loss of $9.5 million, per Over the Cap. It would, however, enable Philadelphia to receive immediate compensation for Goedert rather than meet his potential demands for a longer-term deal.

Where might Goedert end up, if the Eagles look to offload his deal and reset at tight end, where they added both Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson in free agency? Here are some potential 2025 destinations:

This just comes down to team need; the Panthers could use added weaponry for young quarterback Bryce Young, and Goedert has the profile of a potential safety valve for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. Carolina also owns extra picks in the fourth and fifth rounds of this year's draft, for potential compensation.

Cole Kmet is fairly accomplished at tight end in the Windy City, but he's also had bouts of inconsistency. Goedert could help offset the loss of Keenan Allen. And he's got a probable backer in the front office, as assistant general manager Ian Cunningham worked for the Eagles when Goedert was drafted.

Head coach Shane Steichen was the Eagles' offensive coordinator when Goedert enjoyed career-high marks in 2021-2022, a stretch that included a Super Bowl appearance. And the Colts could use a legitimate tight end for whomever ends up under center this year, either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.

Goedert might not prefer to go from Super Bowl contender to full-on rebuild, but New Jersey is at least a stone's throw from his current setup in the Philly area, and the Jets have new management with Aaron Glenn now in charge. New York also sorely needs a No. 1 tight end after losing Tyler Conklin.

The Seahawks currently have Noah Fant atop the tight end depth chart, but the former trade acquisition is particularly pricey; he could be cut to save close to $9 million this season. And team brass hasn't been hesitant to remake the offensive infrastructure around new quarterback Sam Darnold as of late.