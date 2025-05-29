PHILADELPHIA -- Dallas Goedert had to deal with the uncertainty of never putting on a Philadelphia Eagles uniform again. The thought repeatedly crossed his mind.

Goedert didn't ask to leave Philadelphia nor was he seeking a new home. Things were even more complicated.

"You just wait for that call with your agent saying it's done," Goedert said at the NovaCare Complex this week. "I just sat on the couch and stared at the TV blankly like what's gonna happen?"

Goedert wasn't with the Eagles in the early phases of the offseason workout program because his contract situation was getting worked out. Originally scheduled to make north of $14 million in 2025, the Eagles and Goedert agreed to a re-worked deal that guarantees his $10 million in base salary plus a potential $1 million in incentives.

Goedert was in the last year of a four-year, $57 million extension he signed in 2021. The Eagles have been more cash conscious this offseason after handing out big deals to keep their core players in place. With one year left on his contract and sitting at 30 years old, Goedert remaining in Philadelphia at his previous salary wasn't in his favor.

The Eagles tried to trade Goedert, but to no avail. Goedert was in a state of limbo regarding what was next.

"There were a lot of emotions that went on through the offseason, not sure if you're gonna be here, not sure if you're not," Goedert said. "There as sad emotions of leaving, there was the excitement of a change, seeing something different. You go back and forth and try to balance those.

"I've been here seven offseasons and this is the first time I've had to deal with it, so I'm pretty lucky."

Goedert -- Eagles career





All-Time Rank (TE) Catches 349 3rd Yards 4,085 3rd Receiving TD 24 4th

Goedert took a pay cut of $4.25 million to remain with the Eagles, a franchise he didn't want to leave. The Eagles are in Super Bowl contention nearly every season and are one of the premier franchises in the NFL. It's hard to move on from the only place you've ever played for.

Given the circumstances surrounding Goedert, it's fair to wonder if 2025 will be his final season in an Eagles uniform. The Eagles succeed in reducing his salary for this year, but how much more of a pay cut will Goedert be willing to take?

The injury history with Goedert may determine his value. Goedert has missed at least three games in each of the last three seasons, hurting (no pun intended) his ability to stay on the field. When Goedert is available, he's a vital part of what the Eagles want to do on offense.

Goedert is the Eagles' all-time postseason leader in receptions (52) and second in receiving yards (562) and receiving touchdowns (4). Based on the first open practice of OTAs, Goedert will be featured frequently in Kevin Patullo's offensive game plan as well.

The Eagles tight end knows how much he's worth too.

"Obviously I'd love to play my entire career in Philadelphia but I'm not too worried about that," Goedert said. "I'm excited to see what happens this year, I'm excited to put up a really good year, have a successful year with an incredible team and let my agent handle his job and talks after the season.

"I love playing football and that's all I want to do. I'm not too egotistical where I care about being the highest paid or whatever. I just want something that I feel is fair to me."

This season will be a big one for Goedert and his future as a premier tight end in the NFL. The Eagles will certainly take one more productive year from Goedert, but the 2025 season is heading toward a farewell tour for one of the best tight ends in franchise history.