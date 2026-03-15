Tight end Dallas Goedert agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Media. It is a $10 million deal that could be worth up to an additional $1 million in incentives, according to ESPN.

Goedert and the Eagles had been working hard towards an agreement since the start of free agency and twice pushed back the void date on his contract to pave the way for his return. The latest adjustment halted the void until Monday, and by coming to terms before that mark, the Eagles avoided taking on a $20.5 million dead cap hit.

A career year in which Goedert racked up personal-bests in catches (60) and touchdowns (11) could not have come at a more opportune time for the 30-year-old in terms of maximizing his value. He posted those numbers in the final year of his contract and was set to become a free agent for the first time in his career had he and the Eagles not agreed to push back his contract void date.

While his market would have likely included interest from multiple teams, Goedert always appeared inclined to re-sign with the Eagles. This is the franchise that drafted him in the second round in 2018 and the only one he has played for in his fruitful eight-year career.

Goedert won Super Bowl 59 with the Eagles and has accounted for at least 33 catches, 334 yards and two touchdowns in each of his eight years in Philadelphia.

What Goedert deal means for potential A.J. Brown trade

With the Goedert contract done, the Eagles can now focus primarily on A.J. Brown and what they wish to do with the wide receiver. Goedert's cap hit for 2026 figures to be much smaller than the $20.5 million the Eagles would have faced if he walked in free agency, and that new flexibility opens the door for a potential Brown trade.

Brown has been at the center of trade buzz for much of the offseason after his role and relationship with the team appeared to dwindle in 2025. Moving the star receiver is not so straightforward, though. If the Eagles trade Brown before June 1, they must absorb a sizable cap hit. That is likely why they have such a high reported asking price.

According to ESPN, though, there are no new developments on the Brown trade front in the immediate wake of Goedert's re-signing.