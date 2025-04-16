Dallas Goedert has an uncertain future with the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. With one year remaining on his contract and no signs of an extension coming, the Super Bowl champion tight end could be on the trade block.

One team has -- at the very least -- checked in on Goedert. An NFC East rival to the Eagles, of course.

The New York Giants approached the Eagles regarding a potential trade for Goedert, per ESPN. While the report also indicates the Giants aren't likely to trade for Goedert, the interest is at least there in the veteran tight end. The report also indicates Goedert is going to get moved at some point during the draft, and the Eagles have shown some indications they are ready to move on.

Eagles pre-draft takeaways: Did GM Howie Roseman tip hand on potential trade up? Jeff Kerr

"The way we look at the draft is it's a separate entity to anything else that's going on," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said this week regarding Goedert's future. "We've got to make good decisions in the draft based on who the players are that are available in the draft. We can't make up any positions and make them better than they're not. We have to really have a true process.

"So, it really doesn't affect us. We try to do as much as we can at any position in free agency to try to make sure that we're not in a position where there are needs. ... The player acquisition period is a huge part of it, but it's certainly not the end."

The Eagles signed Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant this offseason for the tight end room, so there's a contingency plan in case Philadelphia moves on from Goedert. Playing in just 10 games last season, Goedert had 42 catches for 496 yards and two touchdowns.

While Goedert has missed at least three games in each of the last three seasons, he's still the Eagles' all-time postseason leader in receptions (52) and second in receiving yards (562) and receiving touchdowns (4). The 30-year-old Goedert has an $11.7 million cap number for the 2025 season.