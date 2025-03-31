The Philadelphia Eagles have undergone some significant changes this offseason. They obviously lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints, where he became their new head coach. They saw several notable players leave in free agency, like Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Mekhi Becton and more.

They could soon undergo another pretty significant change, with trade rumors surrounding tight end Dallas Goedert. General manager Howie Roseman, though, is playing things pretty close to the vest when it comes to any potential moves.

"There's no update," Roseman said of trade possibilities with the team's starting tight end, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us. ... The opportunities that we got into free agency with Harrison Bryant and [Kylen] Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. I know certainly that Dallas is a unique player. So really, that's kind of where we're standing."

Goedert, 30, is headed into the final season of the four-year, $57 million contract extension he signed at the end of his rookie deal. He's scheduled to count for $11.8 million against Philadelphia's books this season, but carries a dead-money charge of $23.8 million next year thanks to the four void years tacked onto the end of his contract.

If the Eagles were to trade Goedert prior to June 1, they'd instead take on $21.39 million in dead money this year. Trading him after June 1 would leave a $7.76 million charge on the cap, saving Philly $4.05 million while putting another, smaller dead-money charge on next year's books.

Goedert is coming off a season in which he caught 42 passes for 496 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. His per-game production was in line with where it was in many previous seasons, but he's now missed 15 games due to injury over the last three years. That, combined with his age, salary and the Eagles' additions to the tight-end room, could lead them to send him elsewhere sometime this offseason.