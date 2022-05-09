The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL. Like them or hate them, the Cowboys are a massive draw in television ratings, have one of the five most expensive stadiums built in the league (AT&T Stadium) and one of the four largest in seating capacity.

Dallas even had the largest crowd to attend a NFL regular-season game in the United States, as 105,121 people were in-person to see the debut of AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys led the NFL with an average attendance of 93,421 in 2021 -- the only team to average over 80,000.

The Cowboys are a prestigious franchise in the NFL. But having the Cowboys around isn't enough for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who posted on social media last week the city of Dallas should play host to two NFL franchises if the league expands.

"We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas," Johnson posted. "It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn't want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl ... in the City of Dallas?"

Johnson also mentioned to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on social media that the "City of Dallas won't be allowing any more teams who don't actually have any of their assets located within our city limits use our name." The mayor mentioned Frisco -- which is 28.5 miles north from Dallas -- as a candidate for that second team. Johnson specifically mentioned the Los Angeles Chargers or Jacksonville Jaguars as candidates, foregoing the expansion route altogether in this scenario.

"So if the NFL wants the Frisco Chargers or Frisco Jaguars to be their next expansion team," Johnson said. "That's their call."

There's only one voice that can make a second NFL team happen in the Dallas area -- Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner has the rights to approve or deny any team in Frisco or their regional market rights. The Cowboys practice facility, The Star, is also located in Frisco -- so it's hard to fathom Jones actually approving another team in that area (or anywhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth market).

Johnson still wouldn't back down from trying to get another team in Dallas, even if Jones has the ultimate say.

"So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it's a no-brainer," Johnson posted. "But here's the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn't/shouldn't happen?

"I'm not so sure … and it's my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit. I'm both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If L.A. and N.Y. can both support an NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!"

The Cowboys may have not won a Super Bowl in 27 years -- nor reached a conference championship game -- but Jones' franchise is still the talk of the town. A second team in the Dallas area is a pipe dream, unless Jones sees a way his franchise -- and stadium -- can turn a massive profit off a venture while his franchise makes even more money.