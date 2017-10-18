Dallas to host the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium

The NFL Draft is coming to Dallas in 2018 and AT&T Stadium will host the event. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday and Cowboys executive vice president and brand manager Charlotte Anderson, who also happens to be the daughter of team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, confirmed the news.

So excited for Dallas to host the @nfl draft this April 2018 @ATTStadium in Arlington, TX! #nfl #NFLDraft — Charlotte J Anderson (@CJonesAnderson) October 18, 2017

The draft will take place on April 26-28 and it will be the first time in history that the event will be held at an NFL stadium. According to the league, draft site will include the field, stands, and outdoor plazas, which will allow "more fans than ever" to watch the event in person.

"Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event's evolution and grow it even further," commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday from the league's annual fall meeting. "We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality."

The first round of the draft will return to primetime, airing Thursday, April 26. Rounds 2 and 3 will air Friday night, April 27, and the final four rounds will air Saturday afternoon, April 28.

After a half-century in New York City, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago for 2015 and 2016, then Philadelphia for 2017. The NFL said the selection of Dallas was the "result of a comprehensive examination process over the past several months of plans submitted by various cities to host the 2018 NFL Draft."

Back in April, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys "have emerged as favorites" in part because of The Star, the team's 91-acre campus that includes the Ford Center, which is described as "a state-of-the-art, 510,000 square foot indoor athletic facility ... [that] seats 12,000 and features interior and exterior video boards."

Philadelphia was also in the running for the 2018 draft, while Kansas City and Green Bay were considered long shots.

Fowler reported at the time that New York City was never in the mix for this year's draft, and won't be a destination for the event anytime soon.