Dallas vs. Detroit updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cowboys vs. Lions football game
On Sunday Detroit takes on Dallas at 1:00 p.m. Detroit isn't expected to win but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Detroit had a rough outing against San Francisco two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Detroit took down New England 26-10. No one put up better numbers for Detroit than Matthew Stafford, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against Seattle last Sunday, falling 24-13.
Detroit's win lifted them to 1-2 while Dallas's loss dropped them down to 1-2. If Detroit wants to win, Detroit will need to focus on stopping Dallas' Dak Prescott, who passed for 168 yards and 1 touchdown, and Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 127 yards on the ground. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
