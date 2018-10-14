Dallas vs. Jacksonville: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cowboys vs. Jaguars football game
Dallas will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 19-16. Dallas got a solid performance out of Dak Prescott, who accumulated 208 passing yards and picked up 34 yards on the ground; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Prescott has been a consistent playmaker for Dallas as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind Kansas City when they played, losing 30-14.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
