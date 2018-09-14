Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cowboys vs. Giants football game
On Sunday Dallas takes on the Giants at 8:20 p.m. The Cowboys are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
Dallas had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to Carolina 16-8. Dallas's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.
Last week, the Giants couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-15 to Jacksonville.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
