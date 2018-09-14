Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday Dallas takes on the Giants at 8:20 p.m. The Cowboys are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Dallas had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to Carolina 16-8. Dallas's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.

Last week, the Giants couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-15 to Jacksonville.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.