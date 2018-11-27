Dallas vs. New Orleans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: Dallas 6-5; New Orleans 10-1
What to Know
New Orleans have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will square off against Dallas at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
New Orleans can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They walked away with a 31-17 win over Atlanta. Drew Brees was the offensive standout of the match for New Orleans, as he passed for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns. Drew Brees has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
As for Dallas, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 31-23 on Thursday. Washington can consider this payback for the 17-20 defeat they dealt Dallas the last time the teams encountered one another.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 10-1 and Dallas to 6-5. New Orleans caused 4 turnovers against Atlanta, so Dallas will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, Dallas are 6-4-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 9-2-0 against the spread
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
