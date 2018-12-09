Dallas vs. Philadelphia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Current records: Dallas 7-5; Philadelphia 6-6

What to Know

Dallas will be playing in front of their home fans against Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas have a defense that allows only 18.58 points per game, so Philadelphia's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Dallas are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four for four ATS in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Dallas might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They skirted past New Orleans 13-10. Ezekiel Elliott was the offensive standout of the matchup for Dallas, as he picked up 76 yards on the ground on 23 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD. Elliott has now scored at least one touchdown in the past four games.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Washington last Monday, taking their game 28-13. The success made it back-to-back wins for Philadelphia.

Dallas were able to grind out a solid victory over Philadelphia the last time the two teams met, winning 27-20. Will Dallas repeat their success, or does Philadelphia have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.07

Prediction

The Cowboys are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Eagles.

This season, Dallas are 7-4-1 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 4-8-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4 point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Dallas have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Philadelphia.