Dallas vs. Tampa Bay Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers football game
Tampa Bay will challenge Dallas on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for Tampa Bay in their past four games, so Dallas might be catching them at a good time.
Tampa Bay came up short against Baltimore last Sunday, falling 12-20. Tampa Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Peyton Barber, who rushed for 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.
After a string of five wins, Dallas's good fortune finally ran out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-23 walloping at Indianapolis's hands. Dallas were down by 0-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Tampa Bay are expected to lose by 7. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 6-7-1 against the spread.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 SNF DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MNF: Broncos vs. Raiders odds, picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Von Miller and the Broncos
-
Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Chiefs game 10,000 ti...
-
Lewan: Norman was trying to hurt Henry
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature cel...
-
Best Week 16 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season