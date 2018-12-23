Dallas vs. Tampa Bay Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Tampa Bay will challenge Dallas on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for Tampa Bay in their past four games, so Dallas might be catching them at a good time.

Tampa Bay came up short against Baltimore last Sunday, falling 12-20. Tampa Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Peyton Barber, who rushed for 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.

After a string of five wins, Dallas's good fortune finally ran out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-23 walloping at Indianapolis's hands. Dallas were down by 0-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Tampa Bay are expected to lose by 7. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 6-7-1 against the spread.

The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.