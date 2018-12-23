Dallas vs. Tampa Bay updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers football game
1st Quarter Recap
Dallas brought in a meager 19.71-point average per game, but they aren't having any troubles scoring today. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of Tampa Bay 14-3. Dallas already have more points in this matchup than they finished with last Sunday.
Dallas have been riding high on the performance of Dak Prescott, who so far has punched in 1 rushing TD. With five completions in a row, Prescott looks like he's just playing catch right now.
Dallas and Tampa Bay both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. At this point it looks like Dallas might take this one, but there's still plenty of time for a reversal of fortune.
Game Preview
Tampa Bay will challenge Dallas on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for Tampa Bay in their past four games, so Dallas might be catching them at a good time.
Tampa Bay came up short against Baltimore last Sunday, falling 12-20. Tampa Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Peyton Barber, who rushed for 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.
After a string of five wins, Dallas' good fortune finally ran out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-23 walloping at Indianapolis' hands. Dallas were down by 0-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Tampa Bay are expected to lose by 7. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 6-7-1 against the spread.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
