Dallas vs. Tennessee: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: Dallas 3-4; Tennessee 3-4

What to Know

Dallas have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Monday they will take on Tennessee at 9:15 p.m. Dallas are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point point margin of victory.

After a dominant victory in their game three weeks ago, Dallas were humbled two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 17-20 to Washington. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of Dak Prescott, who accumulated 273 passing yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground on 6 carries. If you haven't heard Prescott's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Tennessee, and their contest two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to three. They and the Chargers were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 19-20 loss.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:15 PM ET

Monday at 9:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Cowboys are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, Dallas are 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.