Dallas vs. Washington: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: Dallas 5-5; Washington 6-4

What to Know

Washington will challenge Dallas on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams have allowed few points on average (Washington 19.8, Dallas 19), so any points scored will be well earned.

It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 21-23 to Houston last week. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against Atlanta, sneaking past 22-19. The success made it back-to-back wins for Dallas.

Dallas's win lifted them to 5-5 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. Ezekiel Elliott will be someone to keep an eye on after he picked up 122 yards on the ground on 23 carries and caught 7 passes for 79 yards last Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Washington's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.58

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Dallas are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5 point favorite.

Series History

Dallas have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Washington.