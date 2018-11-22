Dallas vs. Washington: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: Dallas 5-5; Washington 6-4
What to Know
Washington will challenge Dallas on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams have allowed few points on average (Washington 19.8, Dallas 19), so any points scored will be well earned.
It was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 21-23 to Houston last week. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against Atlanta, sneaking past 22-19. The success made it back-to-back wins for Dallas.
Dallas's win lifted them to 5-5 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. Ezekiel Elliott will be someone to keep an eye on after he picked up 122 yards on the ground on 23 carries and caught 7 passes for 79 yards last Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Washington's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.58
Prediction
The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Dallas are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5 point favorite.
Series History
Dallas have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Washington.
- 2018 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys 17
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 38 vs. Washington Redskins 14
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys 33
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 31 vs. Washington Redskins 26
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 23 vs. Dallas Cowboys 27
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 23 vs. Washington Redskins 34
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys 19
