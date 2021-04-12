The Denver Broncos face uncertainty at the quarterback position with the NFL Draft a few weeks away. Sitting at the No. 9 pick, Denver may not be in a position to draft one of the top four quarterbacks -- making them one of the more intriguing teams as draft day approaches.

Denver could trade up and find that franchise quarterback with its exciting young pass catchers, or the Broncos can stay put at No. 9 and hope one of the top quarterbacks falls to them. Lost in this equation is Drew Lock, who still is the starting quarterback in Denver and isn't ready to relinquish his job yet.

The Broncos aren't exactly ready to give up on Lock either, which is why the work the former second-round pick is doing this offseason is encouraging. Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner told Fansided's Matt Lombardo on "The Matt Lombardo Show" Lock is working with a Hall of Fame quarterback on improving his game -- a signal caller who is a legend in Denver.

"Peyton Manning is a big fan of Drew Lock," Risner told Lombardo. "Him and Drew have been doing a lot of work this offseason and watching film. If he's on board with Drew, I've been on board with Drew, too. It's been fun."

Whatever the Broncos decide to do in the coming weeks, the franchise is likely to bring in competition for Lock. This season is "make-or-break" for Lock, who completed 57.3% of his passes for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games played. Of the 35 qualified quarterbacks, Lock finished last in passer rating, 27th in touchdown percentage (3.6), 33rd in interception percentage (3.4), 27th in yards per attempt (6.6), and 32nd in passer rating (75.4). That's enough evidence to suggest the Broncos will move on this offseason, even though Risner wants Lock to continue to be the quarterback.

"I hope it's Drew Lock. I've got a lot of faith in Drew Lock," Risner said. "Drew's my quarterback. I've got a lot faith in him. I think he's a competitor. It was a learning year for Drew. So, obviously, we know this is a huge year. We need to have a better season than 5-11 ... Man, you might need to record this interview and save it in your files because I sure hope here in six months, you're like, 'Dude, you were right.' Because that's what I'm banking on."