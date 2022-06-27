As everyone readies themselves for the 4th of July weekend, Dalton Schultz does so wishing he was either married to the Dallas Cowboys for the long run -- or that he had more independence. Having signed a franchise tag months ago -- that will pay him $10.931 million in 2022 -- essentially robs him of latter and, as such, has also made his negotiations with the Cowboys a bit more challenging than he initially believed they would be.

As it stands, the two sides are still not close to any sort of multi-year agreement, sources tell CBS Sports, and it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck before the July 15 deadline.

It goes without saying that there is still time for fireworks to be launched by the Cowboys in their ongoing talks with Schultz, but none of the wicks have been lit as of Monday. The lack of overall progress so frustrated Schultz that after initially reporting to voluntary OTAs, he pulled an about-face and sat out the back half of those practices in not-so-silent protest against his lack of a new deal and any offer he at least deemed palatable. Talks re-engaged thereafter but, roughly two weeks later and with little more than two weeks to the deadline, there is still nothing imminent as June nears its conclusion.

Schultz went on to report to mandatory minicamp, also avoiding possible fines in the process (though head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys ultimately wound up shrinking their usual three-day minicamp to just one day). But, for his part, McCarthy can only wait to see how it all unfolds with Schultz -- comforted by the fact his starting tight end will, at minimum, be on the field for the 2022 season.

"Business is business, and I'm in the business of winning football games," McCarthy said in June. "We all have contracts. We all have these types of situations that they come about. Timing obviously plays into these decisions and transactions. Now, as a head coach, it takes you a few years to get used to it, but I think you have to learn to separate things in this world.

"Dalton deserves this position that he's in. So hopefully we can get it worked out."

The Cowboys aren't negotiating from a position of desperation this summer -- Schultz having signed his tag combined with the presence of promising upstart Sean McKeon and the addition of rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson in April -- so it remains to be seen if they'll ultimately acquiesce to whatever high-end salary Schultz is seeking. They're likely content to simply let it all play out in 2022 and revisit the situation in the offseason to come, having more data on Ferguson and McKeon to sift through as well at that point.



That is unless it's Schultz who does the acquiescing, but the clock is ticking on this staredown.