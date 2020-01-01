Dalvin Cook feeling 'refreshed' and 'ready' for playoffs after missing last two games due to injury
Cook is ready to carry the load for Minnesota in the postseason
The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in the first round of the playoffs, and they will get back one of their best players after a short absence.
Running back Dalvin Cook has put up career numbers all across the board this season, but ran into some trouble in Week 14. The third-year running back injured his shoulder after rushing just nine times against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a worrisome situation, as the former Florida State star had already missed a total of 17 games over his first two seasons. After missing the last two games, however, Cook says that he's ready to roll this weekend.
"I feel refreshed. I'm going to be ready to go," Cook said on Wednesday. "I'm going to be at full strength. Looking forward to a good football game."
Cook has been the focal point of the Vikings' offense this season, and he has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries. He's also caught 53 passes for a total of 519 yards. Despite playing in just 14 games, Cook finished No. 10 in the league in rushing yards. He will have his work cut out for him against this Saints' defense, however.
New Orleans is allowing an average of just 91.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth best in the NFL. They also rank No. 11 in the NFL in yards allowed per game, which is a big reason they were able to finish with a 13-3 record. Still, the Vikings will attempt to establish tempo in New Orleans this Sunday with their Pro Bowl running back.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Report: DePodesta running Browns search
DePodesta has worked for Cleveland since 2016 but has reportedly never headlined such a decision
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule revealed
Get all the info you need for the NFL playoffs, including the date, TV schedule, and times...
-
Twitter reacts to Gettleman
The Giants general manager's press conference was interesting to say the least
-
Prospects to watch in Outback Bowl
A first-round defensive lineman and a instant starter at receiver will take center stage in...
-
Draft prospects in the Citrus Bowl
Two traditional powerhouses square off in Orlando
-
Draft prospects in the Rose Bowl
The Ducks and Badgers meet in a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game