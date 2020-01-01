Dalvin Cook feeling 'refreshed' and 'ready' for playoffs after missing last two games due to injury

The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in the first round of the playoffs, and they will get back one of their best players after a short absence.

Running back Dalvin Cook has put up career numbers all across the board this season, but ran into some trouble in Week 14. The third-year running back injured his shoulder after rushing just nine times against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a worrisome situation, as the former Florida State star had already missed a total of 17 games over his first two seasons. After missing the last two games, however, Cook says that he's ready to roll this weekend.

"I feel refreshed. I'm going to be ready to go," Cook said on Wednesday. "I'm going to be at full strength. Looking forward to a good football game."

Cook has been the focal point of the Vikings' offense this season, and he has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries. He's also caught 53 passes for a total of 519 yards. Despite playing in just 14 games, Cook finished No. 10 in the league in rushing yards. He will have his work cut out for him against this Saints' defense, however.

New Orleans is allowing an average of just 91.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth best in the NFL. They also rank No. 11 in the NFL in yards allowed per game, which is a big reason they were able to finish with a 13-3 record. Still, the Vikings will attempt to establish tempo in New Orleans this Sunday with their Pro Bowl running back.