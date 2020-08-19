Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Peter King talks Dalvin Cook wanting a new deal ( 1:50 )

An agreement between Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings on a contract extension doesn't appear to be happening any time soon, continuing the long saga that has dragged on throughout the offseason. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cook and the Vikings broke off contract talks Tuesday. The Pro Bowl running back had been limited practice while negotiations were ongoing, but Cook saw increased work on Tuesday, per the team's website.

Cook is "focused on Week 1" as the franchise tag likely awaits him in 2021; with talks suspended, the best-case situation could be similar to how the Tennessee Titans tagged Derrick Henry before reaching an extension with him this summer. Time is certainly on the Vikings' side with Cook, but a deal could be more difficult to reach during the year while Cook seeks to improve his asking price with a huge performance.

Cook has said he wants to remain in Minnesota, which made it even more likely a deal would get done before the season started since the Vikings engaged him regarding a possible extension in March. Cook has a cap number of just $2,021,508 this year and a base salary of $1,331,361, per Over the Cap.

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • 33 Att 250 Yds 1135 TD 13 FL 2 View Profile

Cook played 14 games for the Vikings last season, finishing with 250 carries for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also had 53 catches for 519 yards, also a career high. Cook had five 100-yard games and was durable for the Vikings, finishing with 20-plus carries eight times last season (including Minnesota's postseason victory over the New Orleans Saints). Cook finished seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game and fourth in rushing touchdowns.

A 2017 second-round pick of the Vikings, Cook played just four games his rookie year and rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns before being lost for the season with a torn ACL. He returned in time for the start of the 2018 season, but he missed five games with a hamstring strain. Cook finished with 133 carries for 615 yards and two touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Cook has 2,104 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

The ball is in Cook's hands; a huge 2020 could put him in line for a top-of-the-market extension. Even if the Vikings would franchise tag Cook, he still could get the long-term deal he seeks -- and a higher price tag -- with another strong season.