Dalvin Cook remains the top free agent available, as the only 1,000-yard rusher in each of the past four seasons is still seeking his new home for the 2023 season. Cook has interest from several teams, but has been willing to take his time to find the right spot for him.

What are the running back situations like for the teams reportedly interested in Cook? The teams that have shown interest don't exactly need immediate help at the position, but Cook is a significant luxury. All these teams would be instantly better with Cook on the roster.

Of the teams that are interested in Cook, this is how their depth charts currently stack up -- and how they likely would utilize Cook in their running back room.

Current RBs: Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Zonovan Knight

The Jets have one of the game's most explosive young running backs in Hall, yet Cook may be the missing piece they need in the rotation. Hall is coming off a torn ACL injury suffered last October and started camp on the PUP list. When he returns is unknown, so the Jets currently have a rotation of Carter, Abanikanda (a fifth-round pick), and Knight.

If Cook lands in New York, he would be the No. 1 running back the whole season. Hall would have plenty of time to get to 100% and become one of the most dynamic No. 2 backs in the game. The Jets would have a dominant 1-2 punch with Cook and Hall.

Current RBs: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., De'Von Achene, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin

Cook has linked himself to Miami since his release from the Vikings, which makes sense given he played high school ball at Miami Central. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel likes to use the running back-by-committee approach, which will save the tread on Cook's tires as the seaosn wears on.

The Dolphins have a solid rotation with Mostert and Wilson, as they combined to average 4.8 yards per carry last season. Achene provides even more speed in the backfield, giving a Miami a solid trio between the three.

Miami wants to contend in the AFC and aren't shy of adding more star power. Cook will take more pressure off Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game, even if his carries will be limited at times.

Current RBs: Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor

The Patriots don't have much depth behind Stevenson, who is clearly the No. 1 running back. After missing out on DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the passing game, New England could use extra help on offense to assist Mac Jones.

Strong is in line to be the No. 2 running back after having just 10 carries in year one. He's a better option than Montgomery at this point. If Cook comes to New England, does Stevenson relegate to a No. 2 role after being the No. 1 back last year? Do Cook and Stevenson equally split the carries?

Cook would be a nice addition to the backfield, but Stevenson and Strong can get the job done -- and are significantly cheaper options.