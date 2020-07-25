Watch Now: Time to Schein: Dalvin Cook will hold out for a 'reasonable' contract ( 4:05 )

In early June, reports surfaced that Dalvin Cook would not participate in any part of the Minnesota Vikings' offseason -- including training camp or beyond -- until he received a "reasonable" contract extension. Now, with the official start of training camp days away, the star running back plans to report on time and, thus, prepare for the 2020 season without a long-term deal.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Saturday that Cook himself informed the team he'd be arriving at camp this week.

It's not necessarily a surprising revelation considering the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement comes down hard on holdouts. If Cook fails to report to camp, he'll sacrifice an accrued season toward free agency, not to mention permanently lose money from holdout fines, which in previous years could be refunded in the event of a new contract between teams and holdouts.

Still, the news bodes well for the Vikings, who still at some point figure to make the former second-round draft pick one of the game's highest-paid running backs. Despite Cook's injury history, the Florida State product is the clear centerpiece of Zimmer's offense -- a ground-and-pound approach that allows quarterback Kirk Cousins to thrive in play-action situations. Internally, he's also a well-liked ambassador of the organization, the kind of homegrown, no-nonsense standout general manager Rick Spielman is primed to pay.

A Pro Bowler in 2019 when he topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage, Cook is entering the final season on his four-year, $6.53 million rookie contract. He's set to count just over $2 million against the Vikings' salary cap in 2020. Reports earlier this offseason indicated Minnesota offered the running back an extension averaging under $10 million per year, which Cook allegedly deemed "disrespectful" for a player of his caliber.