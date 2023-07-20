It's the NFL's worst-kept secret that the AFC East wants Dalvin Cook, and vice versa. The former Vikings star has repeatedly teased a move to his hometown Dolphins, and the Jets are openly pondering the idea of Cook teaming up with Aaron Rodgers. But there's one reason the Patriots -- a seemingly distant third AFC East suitor -- could have the edge in luring the Pro Bowler to their squad.

Scheme fit and Super Bowl potential are surely factors in Cook's decision, and the running back has suggested that Miami and New York offer as much, with the Dolphins deploying a run-friendly system and the Jets eyeing a deep playoff push with Rodgers. The main reason Cook remains unsigned, however, is money. It's what led to the playmaker's departure from Minnesota, and it's what's kept him from settling for what he's perceived as unreasonable offers at a position making headlines for its financial troubles.

Specifically, Cook is reportedly seeking close to $10 million per year -- roughly a top 10 number at his position -- on either a one-year or multiyear deal. A longer-term contract could offer him more security, while also allowing a team to spread out a lucrative investment. And yet both the Dolphins and Jets face significant financial hurdles in that regard.

Neither Miami nor New York is devoid of 2023 salary cap space; the Dolphins currently have about $13M to spare, and the Jets have about $23M, per Over the Cap. Next year, however, things get ugly.

The Dolphins are projected to be $32M over the 2024 cap, and that's not accounting for potential big-money extensions for young starters like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Connor Williams, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland. The Jets, on the other hand, are projected to be a whopping $74M over the cap -- worst in the NFL -- thanks in large part due to their inheritance of the massive extension Rodgers signed with the Packers. Officially, the quarterback will count $107.5M (!) against the Jets' 2024 cap, meaning a restructure is inevitable but won't necessarily erase such a prominent cap deficit.

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • #4 Att 264 Yds 1173 TD 8 FL 4 View Profile

The Patriots, meanwhile? In addition to owning a comfortable $17M in 2023 cap space, they are set to lead the NFL with a whopping $110M in 2024 cap space, priming them for another spending spree -- or enabling them to make a far more attractive multiyear offer to someone like Cook. Couple that with the fact the Dolphins are already committing almost 40 percent more money to the RB position than the Patriots this year, with veterans Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert combining to earn more than $11M through 2024, and New England just has more immediate resources.

The question, it seems, lies with the Patriots themselves. Is Cook really the guy they want? And especially at his price? It's clear New England wants a complement to third-year man Rhamondre Stevenson, working out former Buccaneers starter Leonard Fournette and previously signing James Robinson, only to cut the latter amid injury concerns. Now, it seems, it's a matter of whether they're willing to use their available advantage to lure Cook into the backfield, and away from their divisional rivals.