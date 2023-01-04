On Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday nights game against Cincinnati. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bills say Hamlin "remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight."

The league, fans, players and coaches have shown an outpouring amount of support to Hamlin, his family and the Bills. Stadiums are lit in blue in the safety's honor and over 200,000 people have donated to Hamlin's foundation, totaling over $6 million.

When asked about the support the city of Cincinnati has shown, Taylor said, "It's bigger than football. I think Cincinnati and Buffalo are similar in that way and what the communities are about."

Hamlin will remain in intensive care, per the team. The incident occurred in the first quarter of Monday night's Week 17 game. Hamlin completed a routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but after getting up from the tackle, he collapsed.

Taylor says Higgins, who made no wrong move on the play where the injury occurred, has handled the situation well, as far as the coach can tell from their communication.

On the field, medical personnel assisted Hamlin and he was administered CPR and oxygen before leaving in an ambulance and heading to a local hospital. Both teams, as well as fans, were visibly emotional. Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott met to talk on the field before taking their teams to their respective locker rooms.

Taylor said when he met with McDermott on the field, the Bills coach said, "I shouldn't be coaching this game" and added that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. Taylor says McDermott showed his true character in that moment.

The game was suspended and postponed and the league announced it will not be resumed this week. Taylor said he is not focusing on whether the game will be resumed and is letting the league make the decision. Right now he says he is focused on the team's Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.