After the Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field last season, donations to his charity skyrocketed, with people wanting to show support for the Buffalo safety. Hamlin has made incredible progress since the incident, making public appearances and even officially announcing his plans for an NFL comeback.

Another mission of Hamlin's right now is making sure the money donated to his charity is going to the right places. Hamlin set up the Chasing M's Foundation in college, and thanks to fans and players, $10 million has been donated. The GoFundMe has more than $9.1 million and another $1 million was donated to a fundraiser set up by The Giving Back Fund.

"We have been very deliberate and intentional about taking our time to set my charity up properly," Hamlin said. "I'm excited to begin sharing news about programs we are creating to impact a generation of youth and give back to others."

Hamlin's charity will use the money to help young people, and he has also partnered with the American Heart Association to spread awareness for how to administer CPR. On May 1, Hamlin applied to update his foundation's articles of incorporation. Chasing M's Foundation mission will be to support "the aspirations of youth and community members through sports, education" and other activities and "promote health and safety in sports through CPR & AED training," according to records filed with the Pennsylvania Secretary of State (via The Buffalo News).

When the donations began flooding in, Hamlin expressed his gratitude for those who supported his cause.

"I know that it isn't enough just to be thankful," Hamlin said back in January. "This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God's guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things."