Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin is at the Bills' Highmark Stadium to support his team ahead of their divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It comes 20 days after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game between the Bills and Bengals.

The Bills tweeted a video of Hamlin arriving in a security vehicle, writing, "Welcome home [Hamlin]." Hamlin got out of the vehicle appearing to walk on his own without any assistance.

After spending time in the locker room, Hamlin went up to a suite.

The safety's parents and brother are also at the game, with his mother and brother wearing No. 3 jerseys.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Bengals. He was administered CPR and oxygen on the field before being taken to a local hospital and put on a ventilator. Initially listed in critical condition, Hamlin has made incredible strides, moving to a Buffalo hospital and eventually being discharged.

The 24-year-old has made "remarkable" progress, but still has a long recovery ahead of him.

As he continues to recover, Hamlin has been supporting the Bills on their playoff run in every way he can. He has FaceTimed with the team, live tweeted through games and today he is able to be there in person to celebrate the Bills second playoff game.

There were reports that Hamlin was going to be at the team's wild card round game against the Miami Dolphins, but in the end he made the choice to stay home. He wrote on Twitter, "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG."

The Bills advanced to the divisional game after defeating the Dolphins 34-31 in last week's wild-card round.