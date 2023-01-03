Damar Hamlin's family issued a statement late Tuesday morning, roughly 15 hours after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition while continuing to receive treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Members of Hamlin's family have been with him since he was taken off the field in an ambulance. In the statement, the family acknowledged the outpouring of support that they and Hamlin have received.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the statement reads. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

The NFL community has rallied around Hamlin. Every NFL team offered its public support via social media on Monday night. Scores of players have also publicly issued their support for Hamlin, a former sixth-round pick who blossomed into a starter in just his second season in Buffalo.

Fans have been continuously donating to Hamlin's charity, with over $4 million in donations as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's charity wrote on its GoFundMe page amid the overflow of donations.