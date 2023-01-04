On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills will gather for their first football-related team activity since the scary and emotional scene on "Monday Night Football" when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle and required CPR before being transported to the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. The Bills will only have a walkthrough and meetings on Wednesday, opposed to a full practice, the team announced.

There will not be any media availability for coaches or players.

Hamlin, who remains in critical condition, suffered the severe injury in the first quarter of the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin initially stood after a tackle, but immediately collapsed. Medical personnel assisted him, giving him CPR and oxygen before he left the field in an ambulance.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday night that Hamlin's situation is trending in a positive direction.

The scene left players and coaches from each side, along with fans watching, visibly emotional and shaken. Both head coaches met on the field and decided to bring their players into the locker room, suspending the game. The game was then postponed and the league later announced that it will not be played this week. There is still no word on if the game will be resumed before the playoffs.

Players and fans throughout the league have shown support for Hamlin, his family and the Bills, with donations flooding in for the GoFundMe Hamlin started in college as a toy drive. Teams and players have also sent messages of positivity his way as well as stadiums lighting up in blue in his honor.

The Bills are scheduled to face the New England Patriots in Week 18 Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.