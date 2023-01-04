NFL fans are showing their support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his on-field cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since the scary incident that left Hamlin in critical condition, fans have found many ways to support Hamlin, his family and the Bills, including purchasing his No. 3 jersey.

Fanatics co-chair Michael Rubin tweeted that Fanatics, the NFL and the NFLPA are donating all proceeds of Hamlin's jersey sales to the Chasing M Foundation, the charity Hamlin started in 2020. Here is a link where you can purchase Hamlin's jersey, and this is the link to donate to his charity.

Before Monday night's terrifying scene, the GoFundMe had fewer than $3,000 in donations. As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has exceeded $6 million and counting, with more than 200,000 donations.

After Hamlin collapsed, he received CPR and oxygen before being taken off the field in an ambulance and brought to a local hospital. The game was initially temporarily suspended before being postponed. The NFL announced Wednesday that the game will not be resumed this week.