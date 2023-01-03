NFL fans around the world showed their support for Damar Hamlin by donating millions of dollars to a charity that he created coming out of college.

The Bills safety was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Monday night after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo's game in Cincinnati. The Bills announced early Tuesday that Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field thanks to the quick action of the medical personnel at Paycor Stadium.

With fans watching helplessly at home, many of them wanted to help and they did that by donating nearly $4 million to Hamlin's charity. The 24-year-old started his charity in 2020, just after finishing his college career at Pitt.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the GoFundMe Page. "I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive."

Going into Monday night, Hamlin's GoFundMe page had less than $3,000 in donations, but after watching what transpired on the field in Cincinnati, NFL fans sprung into action and proceeded to donate more than $3 million over the next 12 hours.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the donation total was up to passed $3.6 million.

Hamlin has been holding a toy drive annually since 2020 and he recently shared a video of his most recent toy drive on Instagram.

GoFundMe even did its best to help Hamlin's charity by featuring it on Twitter Monday night.

Not only did fans donate to his charity, but hundreds of fans also showed up to hold vigil at the University of Cincinnati medical center where Hamlin is currently being treated.

The Bills safety collapsed with just under six minutes left to play in the first quarter after taking a shoulder to the chest from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel on the field administered CPR and used an AED to get his heart beating again.

The game was temporarily suspended just before 9:20 p.m. ET and then the NFL called for a full postponement just after 10 p.m. ET.

Hamlin is in his second-year with the Bills and has been with the team since they made him a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hamlin didn't go into the 2022 season as Buffalo's starting safety, but he was thrust into the job after Micah Hyde went down with an injury and his performance had been a bright spot for a Bills defense that has been one of the best in the NFL this year.