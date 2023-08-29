Just eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest and receiving CPR on the field during a "Monday Night Football" game last season, safety Damar Hamlin has not only made his return to football, but he's shown the Buffalo Bills more than enough to keep him on their final 53-man roster, according to NFL Media.

Whether Hamlin would ever play football again was unknown for a lot of the offseason, but the 25-year-old was determined to get back with his team, saying the scary moment on the field was "not the end of my story." Almost five months after the incident he was cleared to resume football activities, starting with individual drills and OTAs before graduating to a full participant in practice.

At camp, Hamlin has worked as backup safety and played on special teams. His role going forward will likely be a bit lighter as the team and medical professionals continue to monitor his progress.

Hamlin appeared in the Bills' Week 1 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, his first game since suffering cardiac arrest. In the Buffalo 23-19 win, he had three solo tackles and played on special teams and defense.

So far, Hamlin has passed the tests needed to make progress and the overarching goal has been getting him back on the field. Bills head coach Sean McDermott and owner Brandon Beane have both assisted Hamlin in his comeback journey and both have commented that Hamlin is motivated to get back to the game.

"He's here, and he is of the mindset, he's in a great headspace, to come back and make his return," Beane said earlier in the offseason.

This week is an especially difficult one for teams, as they have to evaluate which players give them the best chance of winning as they make roster cuts to get the number down to 53.

Buffalo begins its season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.