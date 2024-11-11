Damar Hamlin didn't win Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL last season, less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest on the field and returning to play for the Buffalo Bills just seven months later. Hamlin's story was one of the more amazing feats in all of sports last year, and the journey has only grown since his return.

Joe Flacco ended up winning the award last season. From starting the year on his couch to leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs, Flacco also had a remarkable story in 2023.

Now the Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Flacco and Hamlin faced each other for the first time since the award was honored. Even Flacco thought Hamlin should have won Comeback Player of the Year.

When NFL on CBS' Andrew Catalon was telling the story of Flacco and Hamlin during Sunday's broadcast between the Colts and Bills, Hamlin ended up recovering a fumble by Flacco. In an incredible sequence, Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau forced a fumble on Flacco and Hamlin was there to recover in the third quarter.

After Flacco won the honor over Hamlin, the Associated Press even changed the criteria for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

"The spirit of the AP Comeback Player of the Year award is to honor a player who has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity by overcoming illness, physical injury or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season. The decision to provide this guidance was made last December but could not be implemented for the 2023 awards because the season was almost completed."

Hamlin had four tackles and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 30-20 win, as the Bills safety has 61 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery this season. Flacco finished 25 of 35 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss (79.7 rating).

The NFL has some bizarre and surreal moments, and Hamlin recovering a fumble from Flacco while the announcer is discussing the players is certainly one of them.