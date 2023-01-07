Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week.

In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.

Hamlin, who has been receiving treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, is breathing on his own and recently joined a team meeting via FaceTime.

"While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life," Goodell wrote in a story published Saturday on NFL.com. "We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care.

"Seeing the entire NFL family -- teams, players, coaches, and fans like you -- band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient."

Goodell announced that players and coaches from all 32 teams will wear "Love for Damar" T-shirts during pregame warmups during this weekend's games. Goodell said he is "deeply hopeful" that, with his continued progress, that there is a good chance Hamlin will be watching his teammates as they close out the regular season Sunday against the Patriots.

Goodell ended his note by thanking everyone who has played a role in Hamlin's recovery.

"We are grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as he continues on his road to recovery," Goodell wrote.

On Thursday, Hamlin's primary doctors, Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight IV, held a conference call with reports detailing Hamlin's "remarkable" recovery. They said that the goal is for Hamlin to ultimately be the same version of himself when he took the field for the start of last Monday's game. The doctors also praised the Bills' medical staff for their immediate action after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

Per a request from Hamlin's father, the Bills will honor Hamlin with their play on the field. Buffalo (12-3) can sew up the AFC's No. 2 seed with a win over New England. It can capture the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win and a Chiefs loss to the Raiders on Saturday.

"Mario, [Hamlin's father], talking to us as a team, he kinda told us -- demanded us -- [to play for his son], and you can't not honor his request to go out there and charge forward to the best of our abilities," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Thursday. "Today's news was a lot of tears of joy, but ... that's what he wants, that's what his dad wants, and guys are excited to get out there. ... We wanna go out there and play for 3. It'll be a huge driving force."