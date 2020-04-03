Damarious Randall to join Raiders on one-year deal after Las Vegas loses out on Eli Apple, per report
Randall spent the last two seasons with the Browns
Damarious Randall has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. Prior to this deal, the defensive back was ranked fifth on our top 10 remaining free agents that were still on the market.
Randall, who was originally selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, has spent the past two season with the Browns. It was in Cleveland where Randall moved from corner to safety, a role that has been much more productive for the 27-year-old. The 2019 campaign was the only season in his career where Randall didn't record an interception. He did, however, notch a career-high 2.5 sacks to go along with 61 total tackles, but was limited to just 11 games due to a hamstring injury.
Prior to that, the 5-foot-11, 196 pounder was entering last season after back-to-back years with four picks. Randall's coverage skills aren't considered to be fantastic, but he does provide a very physical presence to a secondary.
This signing also comes off the heels of Eli Apple's deal with the Raiders falling through. The two sides reportedly were "unable to finalize a contract" after coming to terms on a deal back in mid-March near the start of free agency. With that deal by the wayside and Randall now in the fold, the Raiders will be looking to improve upon a secondary that allowed 256.7 passing yards a game last season, which was the eighth-most in the entire NFL.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dez Bryant working out with Dak Prescott
This certainly can't hurt Bryant's chances of wooing the Cowboys
-
Two-round mock draft: Four Round1 trades
It is time to project some trade scenarios
-
NFL Draft: Top-10 trade scenarios
The quarterback position should evoke several interesting trades during Day 1 of the 2020 draft
-
Grading NFL offenses: The elite tier
Our weighted grading system sizes up every team's offense, here with those ranked 1-5
-
Watkins restructures deal with K.C.
Watkins is entering his seventh season in the NFL
-
Bad Texans, Rams moves costly for all 32
Laremy Tunsil and Jalen Ramsey have Houston and L.A. at their mercy, and that has made it tough...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
NFL Mock Draft 2.0 results
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ three-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game