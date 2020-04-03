Damarious Randall to join Raiders on one-year deal after Las Vegas loses out on Eli Apple, per report

Damarious Randall has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. Prior to this deal, the defensive back was ranked fifth on our top 10 remaining free agents that were still on the market.

Randall, who was originally selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, has spent the past two season with the Browns. It was in Cleveland where Randall moved from corner to safety, a role that has been much more productive for the 27-year-old. The 2019 campaign was the only season in his career where Randall didn't record an interception. He did, however, notch a career-high 2.5 sacks to go along with 61 total tackles, but was limited to just 11 games due to a hamstring injury.

Prior to that, the 5-foot-11, 196 pounder was entering last season after back-to-back years with four picks. Randall's coverage skills aren't considered to be fantastic, but he does provide a very physical presence to a secondary.

This signing also comes off the heels of Eli Apple's deal with the Raiders falling through. The two sides reportedly were "unable to finalize a contract" after coming to terms on a deal back in mid-March near the start of free agency. With that deal by the wayside and Randall now in the fold, the Raiders will be looking to improve upon a secondary that allowed 256.7 passing yards a game last season, which was the eighth-most in the entire NFL.