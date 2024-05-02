In 2022, Dameon Pierce surprisingly emerged as the top running back for the Houston Texans. A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Pierce started 13 games and rushed 220 times for 939 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching 30 passes for 165 additional yards and one score.

When the Texans added only Devin Singletary to their backfield ahead of the 2023 season, it seemed like Pierce was locked in as the lead ball-carrier once again. But Pierce struggled badly in Houston's new offense, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on his 145 totes. Singletary surpassed him on the depth chart, and when Singletary signed with the New York Giants in free agency, the Texans made a trade for former Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, whom they subsequently extended -- seemingly reinforcing that Pierce is not their guy in the backfield.

But Texans general manager Nick Caserio is maintaining that Pierce will have a role for the team in 2024, despite recent rumors that he could be traded (or at least be targeted in a trade by a running-back-needy team).

"The big thing right now is to be in good condition -- which he is," Caserio said during a radio appearance, per Texans Daily. "Watching him move on the field, he looks pretty good. Everybody's looking forward to the opportunity in front of them; you can't worry about what's happened in the past. He's got as good an attitude as anyone on the team. We're glad DP is here. He's going to be a big part of what we're doing. He's working his ass off so far, which is great to see."

The Texans are expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses after breaking out last season with C.J. Stroud at the helm. They added Stefon Diggs to a wide receiver corps that already boasted Nico Collins and Tank Dell, they drafted offensive tackle Blake Fisher and tight end Cade Stover, and they added Mixon via trade.

How large a role Pierce plays will likely come down to how comfortable the team feels utilizing Mixon as a feature back, given his advancing age and contract situation. If Pierce is able to overcome last season's struggles and force more of a split backfield situation, he and the Texans could both benefit as it would help keep Mixon healthy. Of course, there's also the possibility that he could be moved (despite Caserio's protestations), in which case he could be in line for more opportunities.