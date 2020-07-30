Watch Now: BREAKING: Damien Williams Will Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season ( 10:45 )

The Kansas City Chiefs lost two starters from their Super Bowl team as a result of the COVID-19 out opt for players in the revised collective bargaining agreement. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first Chiefs offensive starter to opt out, and Damien Williams joined him Wednesday.

Both losses are massive for the Chiefs, but Williams has an impact on what the Chiefs plan to do at running back this year. Kansas City planned to have an explosive running game with the selection of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round, but Williams was expected to be the No. 1 running back in Andy Reid's scheme.

Williams was never a "featured back" until last season, when he led the Chiefs with 111 carries and caught 30 passes for 213 yards. He finished with 711 total yards and seven touchdowns, so Kansas City will have to replace that production. Let's not forget Williams' value in the postseason where he finished with 290 total yards (196 rushing, 84 receiving) and six touchdowns. He finished with 17 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LIV -- scoring on a four-yard catch to give Kansas City the lead for good with 2:50 left and sealing the victory with a 38-yard touchdown run a minute later.

What's the Chiefs' plan without Williams? Edwards-Helaire is in line to take most of those snaps, adding another dimension to the offense as a receiving back out of the backfield. Patrick Mahomes specifically mentioned Edwards-Helaire in a 1-on-1 interview with CBSSports.com last week.

Edwards-Helaire is only a rookie and Reid has been known to favor the running back-by-committee approach over his 21 years as a head coach in the league. Darwin Thompson is in line for more snaps as the 2019 sixth-round pick impressed last preseason, but appeared to fall out of the rotation as the postseason went on. Thompson has gone from fighting for a roster spot to potentially becoming the No. 2 back.

Kansas City signed DeAndre Washington this offseason, and he'll see more playing time going forward. Washington finished with 679 total yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders last season as a complement to Josh Jacobs, so he has that experience as a backup option. Darrel Williams' role won't change much as the team's power back, showcasing the team's depth at the position -- even if Williams only plays limited snaps.

Elijah McGuire is also an option, as the Chiefs added him to their practice squad last November after his release from the Jets. McGuire will fight for a roster spot in a crowded running back room.

The Chiefs will be relying on the passing game more with the speed they possess at running back, giving Mahomes even more weapons in that department. What Kansas City will have to figure out is the short-yardage situation that typically went to Williams (who had six of nine first downs on third- or fourth-and-short in 2019). That will be determined over the next six weeks.