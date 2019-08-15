Damon Harrison to return to Lions' practice, the All-Pro defensive lineman is activated from NFI list

More good news has arrived for the Detroit Lions.

They'll welcome positivity in any and all forms at this point, especially when it's related to who's returning for their defense. In early August, the club activated Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay from the non-football injury list, and followed that up on Aug. 10 with the removal of defensive end Trey Flowers from the physically unable to perform list -- putting the latter on track for a potential debut with the club in Week 1 after signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions earlier this year. With the health of both Slay and Flowers taking a turn for the better, there's more reason to celebrate in Detroit.

Defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison has been activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced, and the All-Pro is expected to return to practice on Thursday. Harrison's injury was undisclosed but apparently minor in nature, and he can now get back to the business of being arguably the best nose tackle in the NFL.

"[Eight] years in, and y'all have yet to see my most impressive seasons," Harrison said in late July.

The 30-year-old climbed from the ranks of the undrafted in 2012 to become a First-Team All-Pro in 2016 with the New York Giants, after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. He was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2018 in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2019, in a move that shocked many -- considering Harrison had again proven himself one of the best run stoppers in football. And despite playing a position that is plagued by injury league-wide, he's been active in every game of his career following his rookie campaign with the Jets.

He delivered 81 total tackles in 2018 as an early member of the Giants and a mid-season addition to the Lions, along with 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His sack tally tied a career-best, and his tackle count was second-most only to his aforementioned All-Pro outing in 2016. Along with Slay and the newly-acquired Flowers, the Lions are hoping to level up a defense that allowed an average of 110.1 rushing yards per game (10th), 224 passing yards per game (8th) and 22.5 points weekly (16th).

While the first two categories are nothing to shrug off, the third one helped make for a poor inaugural year in Detroit for head coach Matt Patricia. In a division that also boasts the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, the margin for error is as thin as a mole's hair.

Knowing Harrison will rejoin practice along with Slay and Flowers helps their cause in the race for the NFC North throne.