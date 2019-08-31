Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, the rookie who was previously homeless, has been released by Browns
Sheehy-Guiseppi may still land a spot on another roster or on an NFL practice squad
Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi's Cinderella story has hit a speed bump.
Sheehy-Guiseppi, a receiver who was temporarily homeless while trying to earn a workout with the Cleveland Browns back in the spring, failed to make Cleveland's initial 53-man roster on Saturday. The NFL required each team on Saturday to get their roster down to the required 53-man limit in time for the start of the regular season.
A former junior college All-American who had been out of football since 2016, Sheehy-Guiseppi was ultimately signed by the Browns after turning in an impressive tryout in Miami.
"He had an excellent workout," Alonzo Highsmith, the Browns' vice president of player personnel, told the team's official website during the preseason. "Caught punts well, ran fast. I called [Browns assistant general manager] Eliot [Wolf] and I said 'hey, this kid Damon Sheehy, man he ran fast.' He goes 'really?' I said 'yeah, he caught the ball well, I'm thinking we should bring him up.' And then I was like, well, maybe we'll wait, but then I thought about it and Eliot goes 'well let's just bring him in now.'"
He continued to impress during minicamp and into the preseason, returning a punt 86 yards for a score during Cleveland's win over the Washington Redskins in their preseason opener.
Despite his early success, Sheehy-Guiseppi was unable to land a spot on Cleveland's 53-man roster. He will now hope to either land a spot on another team's roster or become a member of an NFL practice squad.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Browns 53-man roster projections
Who will be joining the Browns as they begin the 2019 season
-
Dolphins send Tunsil, Stills to Texans
The Texans just beefed up their offense line and added another playmaker on offense, but the...
-
Demaryius Thomas released by Patriots
Thomas appeared on the verge of making the Patriots after an impressive final preseason game
-
Roster cuts tracker: Trimming down to 53
Take a look at all the cuts made by every team as they reduce their rosters down to 53 players
-
Cowboys depth chart: The RB issue looms
The Cowboys have finalized their roster prior to the deadline, and there's at least one or...
-
Steelers release 2019 53-man roster
The Steelers made a surprising decision at receiver while finalizing their situation at backup...