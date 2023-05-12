The Detroit Lions went from having zero prime-time games in 2022 to kicking off the season under the lights against the reigning Super Bowl champions in 2023. After a surprise 9-8 campaign that ended with the Lions keeping Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of the postseason, Detroit cemented itself as a team to watch in 2023. This week, the Lions were rewarded with a place in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.

That's right, Dan Campbell and the Lions will head to Arrowhead to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7. While this is undoubtedly a tough challenge, it's something coach Campbell was actually hoping for.

"First of all, I had told (offensive coordinator) Ben Johnson, (defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn, I was like, 'Man, the day before it came out, if we could pull off, somehow, some way, Thursday night game, the opener, opening of the season, man, that would be unbelievable,'" Campbell said on "Good Morning Football," via NFL.com. "Just because you get good work in, you play that game, you get 10 days to recover, game plan, get ready for the next opponent, and I'll be danged if we didn't draw it.

"And not only that, but we get Kansas City, the heavyweight champ. So we're excited. I can't [even] tell you. The staff's excited. I know our players are excited. I think everybody wants an opportunity to play the champ and see where you stack up. I know what (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid's about. We know what that team's about. Highly competitive, they're a champ. Year in and year out, they're gonna be in the running. We're looking forward to it. It's gonna be great."

The NFL doesn't put just anyone in the kickoff game. They put up-and-comers who could challenge the best of the best, or a matchup featuring contender vs. contender. Remember, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to begin last season.

There's considerable hype around the Lions in 2023. They are the favorites to win the NFC North over at Caesars Sportsbook, and a decent favorite (-170) to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Campbell and his team understand this.

"Certainly we're beginning to get noticed. That's what it means," Campbell said. "Now I'll say this: Here's my first thought, if I'm being totally honest with you, as to why they would give us Kansas City. OK, well you finished the year a certain way, but it also means they're betting on we won't get our ass kicked, alright? You may get beat, but you're not getting your ass kicked. That's what they're saying."

The Lions have more prime-time games in 2023 (four) than the previous three seasons combined (three). Week 1 features the first matchup between Jared Goff and Mahomes since that epic 54-51 win for the Rams back in 2018. The defending Super Bowl champions are 14-4 in the NFL Kickoff Game since 2004, and the Chiefs have won eight straight Week 1 games -- the longest active streak in the NFL. Mahomes has been magnificent in season openers. He's 5-0 with 19 total touchdowns and zero turnovers.