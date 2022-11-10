Ever since they returned from their mini-bye following a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Washington Commanders, the Chicago Bears have pivoted their offense to being focused around the unique skillset of quarterback Justin Fields.

Across three games, Fields has completed 47 of 72 passes (65.3%) for 453 yards (6.2 per attempt), with six touchdowns against one interception, while also running the ball 37 (!) times for 320 yards (8.7 per attempt) and three additional scores. He was so electric last week against the Miami Dolphins that he was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week -- a well-deserved honor given that he set a new regular-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (178) and totaled four touchdowns.

Fields' next opponent is the division rival Detroit Lions, whose head coach knows he has a challenge in front of him when it comes to slowing Fields down.

"I think you've got to use a little bit of everything," Campbell said, per Pro Football Talk. "Really, I think there's a place to spy, I think there's a place to pressure, I think there's a place to really play more coverage and keep everything in front of you and then rally to it. So, I think it's all-encompassing and a lot of that'll have to do with third down, which will come tonight, tomorrow. But I think there's no easy answer to playing this guy because you see it all over the tape week after week. But it's certainly something that we're preaching and it's the cast the net, close the net."

Campbell also went ahead and compared Fields' skillset to a combination of three top quarterbacks. (One of whom, you surely don't want to be compared to at this particular moment, but his skill set is certainly high-level.)

"I feel like you're watching a little bit of Deshaun Watson in Houston, you're watching Lamar Jackson, Baltimore. There's a little bit of Jalen Hurts -- just very quarterback driven," Campbell said. "Quarterback-driven runs, guard/tackle pulls, read the end, hand it off, these backs are running hard, they're downhill. And then, there's enough of the keepers off of it. There's enough misdirection to the receivers. And then, certainly his ability on third down, that's where they really got Miami was man, there's a number of third-and-8, third-and-10, third-and -- there's an opening in there and he takes it and he's gone. And one of them for 60-something yards. So, that's where he's very lethal, but it's very much built around him. So, I think the starting point is obviously 32 [David Montgomery] and 24 [Khalil Herbert]. But then, it's him because he's very dangerous."

Fields is certainly very dangerous, and the Lions defense will have its hands full Sunday. Chicago has scored at least 29 points in each of its past three games after not scoring any more than 23 in its first six contests. Detroit's defense has been porous throughout the season, and will need to reach a different level in order to contain him.