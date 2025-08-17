The Detroit Lions have their QB1 in Jared Goff, but it's their backup role that has seen a quarterback competition this offseason. Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker are both fighting for the QB2 role, and while coach Dan Campbell has yet to release a final depth chart, the team is certainly getting closer to making a decision.

Allen, who has more experience than Hooker, is looking like the frontrunner.

When asked if it was Allen's job to lose, following the Lions' 24-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins, Campbell said, "He's playing better."

Campbell continued, suggesting that Allen is the leader but he's not writing Hooker off just yet.

"So I would say that right now, if you're saying, if you had to go in with a two right now, who would you trust more? Yeah, I would trust Kyle more because he's proven more after these two games," Campbell said. "But I'm still, we're still going to coach Hooker up and we're still going to see what's there and see if we can get him better. I mean, we still got a little bit here."

Campbell also said Hooker will get extended reps in practice and may get the start in the team's final preseason game, coming against the Houston Texans on Aug. 23.

Allen has two preseason starts behind him this year. The 29-year-old went 14 of 17 for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's loss, while Hooker went 6 of 13 for 61 yards and a pick in the game.

In his final drive of the first half, Allen went 6 for 6 for 70 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to rookie third rounder Isaac TeSlaa. Campbell was impressed by Allen's poise, specifically on that scoring drive.

"This is the second week in a row in a competitive setting here that [Allen's] moved the football for us and made critical throws at critical times," Campbell said. "I thought the two-minute drill at the end was awesome right before half. I mean that was -- he's got really good command of the offense, he communicates very clearly. He doesn't get frazzled, he doesn't worry about anything. If he does something that isn't quite right or he makes a mistake, he doesn't get frazzled, he's onto the next play which all of us appreciate that. He's done a good job. I do have faith in him."

In last week's 17-10 preseason win against the Atlanta Falcons, Allen went 7 of 8 with 120 yards and two touchdowns while Hooker went 7 of 10 for 38 yards and no touchdowns. With Allen continuing to outplay Hooker, it would be surprising at this point if the pendulum swung the other way.

Allen, who went undrafted in 2018, has played in 31 games, with 19 starts and a 7-12 record as a starter. In his time with the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Texans, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, he has 4,753 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Hooker joined the Lions as a third-round selection in 2023 and has played in three games, with no starts under his belt. He has six completions on nine attempts with 62 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Hooker's future with the Lions could be cut short if Detroit decides to go with just two QBs on the active roster and he is not the declared backup.

The Lions have 21 days until they kick off their regular season, with their opener in Green Bay against the Packers on Sept. 7.