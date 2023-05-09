The Lions traded up for a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Tennessee's Hendon Hooker in the third round. But they don't expect their newest signal-caller to take significant snaps for a long time. Explaining Detroit's investment in Hooker, coach Dan Campebell told Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast that Hooker will essentially "redshirt" his rookie season, even at age 25.

"He's very mature, he looks the part, he's got a big arm," Campbell said of Hooker. "He's just gotta learn how to play in the NFL. ... And I like the fact that he was older. We all kinda like the fact he's older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature; they've got a lot on their plate."

At 25, Hooker is one of the oldest QB prospects drafted since the Browns took Brandon Weeden, 28, in 2012. For comparison, Bryce Young, who went No. 1 to the Panthers, only turns 22 this July. Fellow first-round QB C.J. Stroud won't turn 22 until October. And No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson won't even be 21 until later this month.

But none of that means the Lions intend to rush Hooker onto the field. Team brass has repeatedly endorsed current starter Jared Goff after his productive 2022. And while Goff is only under contract for another two years, Campbell believes Hooker will spend "a long time" honing his craft at the NFL level.

"Goff is gonna handle it well," Campbell said. "He'll help this guy just learn and grow. ... And, really, this is a redshirt year for (Hooker). And he'll learn under Jared, and then let's see what happens, if he can eventually become your (No.) 2, or maybe down the road it's more than that, but it's gonna be a long time."